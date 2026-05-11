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Man seriously injured in Back of the Yards shooting at home, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Back of the Yards home early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said a 30-year-old man was inside his home in the 4600 block of S. Winchester at about 4:50 a.m. when someone came up an opened fire through his door.

The victim was struck in the head and shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Video from the scene showed multiple bullet holes in what appeared to be a steel or metal door, and police tape blocking off a home and its gangway. Multiple police cars were also at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, CPD said. No one is currently in custody. 

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