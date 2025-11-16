Man robs store, carjacks woman in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, police say

Chicago police on Sunday were searching for a man who held up a convenience store and then carjacked a woman.

The incident happened at 8:46 p.m. on 79th Street near Racine Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said when the cashier opened the register, the man said he had a weapon, jumped the counter, and stole money from the register.

Police said the man then ran from the store, got into a blue sport-utility vehicle being driven by a 33-year-old woman, and carjacked it from her.

The man drove off in the stolen SUV, police said.

No one was injured in the chain of events, and no one was in custody Sunday morning.