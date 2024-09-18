Man robbed at gunpoint after leaving Bally's casino on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was robbed at gunpoint as he was getting into his car near Bally's casino in River North.

Chicago police said the robbery happened on Ohio Street around 2:30 a.m.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said the victim was a customer at the casino.

The victim told officers a white sedan pulled up behind him, and a man exited the car with a gun and took his money. The armed robber got back inside the car, possibly a Lexus, and drove away.

A spokesperson for the casino in a statement said:

"We are aware of an incident that occurred on the street nearby and we are cooperating with CPD and IGB."