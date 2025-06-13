Watch CBS News
Man rescued from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

CBS Chicago

A man had to be rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan Thursday night on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.

Police said their Marine Unit responded to a call about a person in the water in the 1200-block of West Jarvis Street in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood shortly after 9:15 p.m.

They were able to pull a 30-year-old man from the water at a rocky outcropping. He was taken to Prime Health Hospital for observation by the Chicago Fire Department, police said.

Police did not offer any details about how the man came to be in the water or the nature of any injuries he may have sustained.

No other information was available. 

