Man dies after being pulled from water near 31st Street Beach

Man dies after being pulled from water near 31st Street Beach

Man dies after being pulled from water near 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after he was pulled from Lake Michigan early Saturday morning.

Rescue crews were seen near 31st Street Beach just before 5 a.m.

Chicago police said a 38-year-old man was pulled from the water and was taken to UChicago Medicine, where he died.

It's not clear why he was in the water or if he drowned.

No further information was immediately available.