Man pistol-whipped in robbery at 7-Eleven in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood

An employee was pistol-whipped early Monday during the robbery of a 7-Eleven store in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.

At 1:48 a.m., the 54-year-old man was working in the 7-Eleven at 2900 W. Montrose Ave. when three men came in. The robbers took both cash registers and cigarettes, police said.

Polic said one of the robbers also hit the man in the face with a gun.

The man was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition.

The robbers fled in a newer-model sedan, police said.

No one was in custody Monday morning, and Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.