Man killed, woman hurt in drive-by shooting in Chicago's South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed, and a woman was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:13 p.m. in the 100 block of East 21st Street.

Chicago police say the pair were walking on the sidewalk when a white SUV approached, and someone from inside fired shots in their direction.

Both were taken to Northwestern Hospital.

The 26-year-old man was struck multiple times in his body. He was taken in critical condition and later died.

The 25-year-old woman was hit in her left leg. She was taken in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives Were investigating.