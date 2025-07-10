Man, 34, killed in rollover crash on Dan Ryan Expressway, state police say

A man was killed after a rollover crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on northbound I-94 at Cermak on the Chinatown Feeder ramp.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash, where the sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 34-year-old Alexander Smith.

All northbound and southbound lanes to Cermak were closed at 1:09 a.m. for an investigation but have since reopened.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.