Man, 34, killed in rollover crash on Dan Ryan Expressway, state police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

A man was killed after a rollover crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on northbound I-94 at Cermak on the Chinatown Feeder ramp.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash, where the sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 34-year-old Alexander Smith.

All northbound and southbound lanes to Cermak were closed at 1:09 a.m. for an investigation but have since reopened.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

