Man killed in Northwest Side traffic crash, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A man was killed early Friday morning in a crash on the city's Northwest Side.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Cumberland Avenue.

Chicago police said a white vehicle, driven by a man between 40 and 48 years of age, was heading westbound on Belmont and Cumberland when he ran a traffic signal and hit a blue SUV heading northbound on Cumberland.

The man was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver, a 30-year-old man, was not hurt and refused medical attention.

Police said no citations were issued.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

