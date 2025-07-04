Man killed in Northwest Side traffic crash, police say

A man was killed early Friday morning in a crash on the city's Northwest Side.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Cumberland Avenue.

Chicago police said a white vehicle, driven by a man between 40 and 48 years of age, was heading westbound on Belmont and Cumberland when he ran a traffic signal and hit a blue SUV heading northbound on Cumberland.

The man was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver, a 30-year-old man, was not hurt and refused medical attention.

Police said no citations were issued.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.