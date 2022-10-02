Man shot, killed during argument on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shooting on the city's Near North Side Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Division Street around 5:22 a.m.
Police said the man, 38, was on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect produced a weapon and shot the victim multiple times.
The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say this appears to be from a verbal altercation.
No one is in custody.
Area Detectives are investigating.
