Man shot, killed during argument on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shooting on the city's Near North Side Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Division Street around 5:22 a.m.

Police said the man, 38, was on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect produced a weapon and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say this appears to be from a verbal altercation.

No one is in custody.

Area Detectives are investigating.