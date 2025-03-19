Man struck and killed by freight train in Lake Forest, Illinois, identified by Lake County coroner

The pedestrian killed after being struck by a freight train Friday afternoon near Lake Forest has been identified.

Lake Forest police said just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Waukegan and Everett Roads for reports of a man struck by a train.

The victim was found dead at the scene. He was identified by the Lake County coroner as William Morgan, 72, of Lake Forest.

The crash impacted both the Metra Milwaukee District North and Amtrak Hiawatha lines. Police said service was temporarily halted but continued on one track.

The crash has also led to two road closures in the area, including Everett Road between Telegraph and Waukegan and Conway Road between Telegraph and Waukegan.