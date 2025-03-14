Pedestrian dies after being hit by freight train near Lake Forest, Illinois

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a freight train Friday afternoon near Lake Forest, causing delays for Metra Milwaukee District North and Amtrak Hiawatha lines.

Lake Forest police said just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Waukegan and Everett Roads for a train versus a pedestrian.

The victim, identified as a 70-year-old man, was found dead at the scene with injuries from the collision. His identity was not released pending family notification.

Preliminary details indicated that a northbound Candian Pacific Kansas City Southern freight train was traveling from Bensenville to Portage, Wisconsin, when it hit the victim at the Everett Road grade crossing, just west of Waukegan Road, according to police.

Crash delays Metra and Amtrak lines

The crash impacted both the Metra Milwaukee District North and Amtrak Hiawatha lines. Police said service was temporarily halted but continued on one track.

The crash has also led to two road closures in the area, including Everett Road between Telegraph and Waukegan and Conway Road between Telegraph and Waukegan.

The roads will be closed until the scene is cleared, along with the freight train, police said.

Metra Train No.2134, which was scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 1:38 p.m., ran express from Deerfield to Western Avenue. Extensive delays on the Metra MD-N line are expected.

Lake Forest and Metra police and investigators with the freight train company are continuing their investigations into the crash.

