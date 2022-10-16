Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed during fight at hotel lounge in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed after being shot at a hotel lounge in Old Town Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:21 a.m., a man, 35, was involved in a fight with another man at Hotel Lincoln, in the 1800 block of North Clark Street.

The suspect fired a shot - striking the victim in the chest, police said.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

