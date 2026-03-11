Watch CBS News
Man killed, another wounded in South Austin shooting, police say

Jeramie Bizzle
One man is dead, and another was hurt in a shooting on Wednesday evening on the city's West Side.

It happened around 7:43 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lotus Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said that two men, 32 and 33, were inside an apartment when they both suffered gunshot wounds from an unknown person.

The 32-year-old was hit in the left hand and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 33-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

