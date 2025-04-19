Watch CBS News
Man killed, another hurt after crashing SUV into hotel on Chicago's Near North Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man is dead and another is critically hurt after their SUV crashed into a hotel just off the Magnificent Mile early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:42 a.m. in the 100 block of East Superior Street.

Police say a man of unknown age was driving a Chevy SUV with a passenger, a 40-year-old man, eastbound on Superior Street when they lost control and slammed into the Peninsula Chicago.

The SUV driver died at the scene.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The Major Accidents Investigations Unit

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

