Man killed, another hurt after crashing SUV into hotel on Chicago's Near North Side

A man is dead and another is critically hurt after their SUV crashed into a hotel just off the Magnificent Mile early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:42 a.m. in the 100 block of East Superior Street.

Police say a man of unknown age was driving a Chevy SUV with a passenger, a 40-year-old man, eastbound on Superior Street when they lost control and slammed into the Peninsula Chicago.

The SUV driver died at the scene.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

