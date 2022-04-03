Man Killed after crashing into tree in Englewood, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after crashing into a tree Sunday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.
Police said around 4:15 a.m., a 28-year-old man was driving in an SUV westbound on the 900 block of West Marquette when he struck a tree.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago where he was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported. The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.