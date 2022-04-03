Man Killed after crashing into tree in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after crashing into a tree Sunday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said around 4:15 a.m., a 28-year-old man was driving in an SUV westbound on the 900 block of West Marquette when he struck a tree.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported. The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.