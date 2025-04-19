Watch CBS News
Man killed, 2 others hurt, including teen, in Gary shooting, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A man was killed and two others were hurt, including a teenage boy, on Friday evening in Gary, Indiana.

Around 5:43 p.m., Gary police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims in the 3500 block of Massachusetts Street.

Officers were directed by people to the scene and found three people: a 16-year-old boy, and two men, 18 and 34, with gunshot wounds.

The 16 and 18-year-olds, both from Gary, were taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital for further treatment.

The 34-year-old, also from Gary, died at the scene.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Szemes of the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the non-emergency police line at 219-660-0000.

