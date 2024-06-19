Man, 53, killed, 2 others hurt after shooting inside Chicago South Side Residence

CHICAGO — A 53-year-old man was killed, and two others were hurt after a shooting inside a residence in the Fuller Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call of shots fired inside the residence, where they found multiple people struck by gunfire.

The 53-year-old victim, later identified as Maurice O.Hall by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A 60-year-old man was struck in the arm and also taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

The third victim, a 37-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshots to his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation indicated that there was an argument before two male offenders pulled out firearms and shot the victims before fleeing the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.