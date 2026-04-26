Man in custody after SUV hits pickup truck, building on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was in custody Sunday morning after police said he ran a red light and crashed a sport-utility vehicle into a pickup truck and a building on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Pulaski Road in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Police said the man was driving a black SUV north on Pulaski Road at 55th Street when he ran a red light and hit a blue pickup truck that was headed west in the intersection.

The SUV went on to crash into a building.

The 25-year-old man driving the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

Two women and another man were in the SUV with the man. All refused medical treatment.

The man driving the pickup truck also refused medical treatment, but a woman who was in the passenger seat suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The driver of the SUV was taken into police custody, and charges were pending Sunday morning.