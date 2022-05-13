Watch CBS News
Man in custody after shooting woman during argument in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was taken into custody after shooting a woman during an argument in the Chatham neighborhood Friday.

Police said around 8:05 a.m., the woman, 36, got into an argument with a man she knows in the 8700 block of South State Street when he opened fire.

The victim got in her car and attempted to flee before crashing into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of the woman's vehicle during the time -- but was not struck. The child was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital as a precaution.

The offender tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short time later.

Charges are pending. 

