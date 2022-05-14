Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Old Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in crticial condition after a hit-and-run in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

According to police just before 3 p.m., a Chevrolet was traveling southbound on in the 4000 block of North Pulaski Road when it struck a parked Toyota. 

That Toyota then struck a 48-year-old man. 

The person driving the Chevrolet fled the scene, police said. 

The man was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. 

Chicago Police are investigating. No one is in custody.

