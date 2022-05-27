Man in critical condition after being shot in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded in the Irving Park neighborhood Thursday night.

At 6:32 p.m., the 41-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 3500 block of West Cullom Avenue when he got into a quarrel with a man standing outside the car.

The second man took out a gun and shot the first man in the neck. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.