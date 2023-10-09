Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after Chicago high-rise fire

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man hospitalized after Chicago high rise fire
Man hospitalized after Chicago high rise fire 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was hospitalized after a high-rise fire in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood. 

Around 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a call for a fire on the 18th floor of a 20-floor building, located at 3110 North Sheridan Road. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire was contained to one unit in the building.  

A man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

A resident told CBS 2 the building smelled like a "campfire." The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

First published on October 9, 2023 / 5:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.