Man hospitalized after Chicago high-rise fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was hospitalized after a high-rise fire in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood.

Around 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a call for a fire on the 18th floor of a 20-floor building, located at 3110 North Sheridan Road.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire was contained to one unit in the building.

A man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

A resident told CBS 2 the building smelled like a "campfire." The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.