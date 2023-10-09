Watch CBS News

Man hospitalized after Chicago high rise fire

Around 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a call for a fire on the 18th floor of a 20-floor building, located at 3110 North Sheridan Road. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire was contained to one unit in the building.
