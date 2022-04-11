Man hit by car after shots fired at him in Cragin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police said the 42-year-old man was walking in the 3400 block of North Cicero Avenue around 2 a.m. when someone fired shots at him.
The man was not shot, but he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street. The driver did not stop.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
