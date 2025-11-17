Flossmoor man found guilty of battery for throwing liquid at former Cook Co. State's Attorney Kim Foxx

A judge has found a suburban man guilty of aggravated battery after he threw a drink at former Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

Last June, William D. Swetz, 34, of Flossmoor, was charged with aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Swetz tossed a brown liquid substance from a drink cup at Foxx's face while she was in the driver's seat of a GMC truck that was on the parkway of the road.

Swetz was also accused of intentionally reversing across the road and accelerating toward Foxx, forcing her to step off the road onto the grass.

A judge found Swetz guilty of aggravated battery, but not guilty of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Swetz is due back in court on Jan. 8, 2026.