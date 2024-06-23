Man tried to assault, threw liquid at Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, records show

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was accused of assaulting Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx near a residence in south suburban Flossmoor on Friday.

William D. Swetz, 34, of Flossmoor, was charged with aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Cook County court records show.

While Foxx was on the parkway of the road, Swetz allegedly tossed a brown liquid substance from a drink cup onto her face while in the driver's seat of a car, a GMC truck. He also was accused of intentionally reversing across the road and accelerating toward Foxx. She was "forced to step off of the road onto the parkway grass due to her fear of being struck by the offending vehicle," according to the court records.

Foxx was first elected to the state's attorney's office in 2016 as the first Black woman to serve as the county's top prosecutor. She's faced intense criticism during her two terms, from her office's charging decisions to her handling of high-profile cases involving disgraced singer R. Kelly.

Foxx announced last year she would not seek re-election in 2024.