Suburban Chicago man found guilty of attempted murder in 2022 road rage shooting

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (CBS) — The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a man was found guilty of a road rage shooting back in the summer of 2022.

Reco Murry, 27, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm after shooting at a woman following a traffic crash. He was found guilty after a two-day-long bench trial that concluded on Jan. 20.

According to the office, the victim was in her vehicle while stopped at a red light at Lake Street and Ontarioville Road on Aug. 21, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., when Murry pulled up behind her.

After the light turned green, Murry began honking his horn at the victim and tailgated her. She pulled over to let Murry pass.

Shortly after passing her, Murry stopped, at which point the victim attempted to drive past him. During this, the two vehicles were involved in a minor traffic crash.

The victim got out of her car to exchange information. That's when Murry began yelling at her, pulled out a handgun, and fired two shots at her, the office said.

The victim ran back to her car and drove away but was followed by Murray, who caught up to the victim at a red light at the intersection of County Farm Road and Lake Street and fired four more shots at her vehicle. She then drove to the Hanover Park Police Department and circled the parking lot with Murry still following her. That's when officers with the Hanover Park Police Department took him into custody.

A 9-millimeter Taurus handgun was found underneath his driver seat. Six shell casings from the two locations, as well as five bullet cartridges from the victim's vehicle, were found. The victim's vehicle also had multiple bullet holes and a shattered passenger-side window. She was not injured in the shootings.

Murry was held in at the DuPage County Jail since his bond court appearance in August 2022.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 31 for the return of the pre-sentence Report. He faces between 26 to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and is to be served at 85%.