Man grazed by bullet while driving in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man suffered a graze wound while driving in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday.
Police say around 7:44 a.m., the victim, 26, was driving northbound, in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain.
The victim suffered a graze wound to his right arm.
The victim refused EMS on the scene but is in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.
