Watch CBS News
Local News

Man grazed by bullet while driving in Humboldt Park

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man suffered a graze wound while driving in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday.

Police say around 7:44 a.m., the victim, 26, was driving northbound, in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered a graze wound to his right arm.

The victim refused EMS on the scene but is in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 11:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.