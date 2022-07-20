Man grazed by bullet while driving in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man suffered a graze wound while driving in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday.

Police say around 7:44 a.m., the victim, 26, was driving northbound, in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered a graze wound to his right arm.

The victim refused EMS on the scene but is in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.