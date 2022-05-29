Man found shot, unresponsive in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being found shot in the Washington Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said around 4:53 a.m., a man was discovered outside unresponsive on the 6300 block of South Calumet.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and hip in critical condition.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.