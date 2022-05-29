Man found shot, unresponsive in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being found shot in the Washington Park neighborhood Sunday morning.
Police said around 4:53 a.m., a man was discovered outside unresponsive on the 6300 block of South Calumet.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and hip in critical condition.
Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.