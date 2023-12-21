Police find man shot to death in alley on Chicago's South Side

Police find man shot to death in Avalon Park Alley

Police find man shot to death in Avalon Park Alley

Police find man shot to death in Avalon Park Alley

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alley in Avalon Park Thursday morning.

They say the unidentified man was found in the alley, in the 1100 block of East 81st Place around 12:11 a.m.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear if the person lived nearby but our nonstop news crews saw officers taking pictures in front of a house close to the alley.

No arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.