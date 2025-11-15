Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Wicker Park alley

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside an alley overnight on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Honore Street for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers found a man, only described as between the ages of 18-25, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests were made in the shooting.

Area 5 detectives are investigating. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue