Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Wicker Park alley
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside an alley overnight on the city's West Side.
Chicago police said just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Honore Street for a report of a person shot.
Arriving officers found a man, only described as between the ages of 18-25, with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
As of Saturday morning, no arrests were made in the shooting.
Area 5 detectives are investigating.