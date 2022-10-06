Man found shot to death in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning.
Police said the man, 32, was found unresponsive, in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street around 3:51 a.m.
The victim was transported to St. Bernard Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body where he was pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported.
Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.
