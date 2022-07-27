Man found dead with several gunshot wounds in Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was discovered dead with several gunshot wounds throughout his body in the Grand Crossing neighborhood around noon on Wednesday.
The 43-year-old victim was found unresponsive in the 1300 block of E. 75th Street and pronounced dead on the scene, Chicago police said.
No one is in custody.
Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
No further details were provided by police.
