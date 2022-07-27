Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead with several gunshot wounds in Grand Crossing neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was discovered dead with several gunshot wounds throughout his body in the Grand Crossing neighborhood around noon on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old victim was found unresponsive in the 1300 block of E. 75th Street and pronounced dead on the scene, Chicago police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

No further details were provided by police.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 1:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.