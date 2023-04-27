Watch CBS News
Man found dead, apparently stabbed, in house in Wauconda

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

WAUCONDA, Ill.  (CBS) -- A man was found dead in a pool of blood Wednesday afternoon in Wauconda.

At 1:23 p.m., Wauconda police officers and fire personnel were called for a man found unconscious and bloody in a house in the 300 block of Stillwater Court.

The unidentified 72-year-old man had apparently been stabbed, and was dead at the scene, police said.

The man's live-in partner called 911 and reported the incident, police said. She is fully cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating along with Wauconda police. The Lake County Coroner's office will conduct an autopsy on the man's body Thursday morning.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

