Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead on Blue Line tracks near Eisenhower Expressway

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway following a string of events leading to a death on the CTA Blue Line tracks on Saturday morning.

Chicago police said officers found a man unresponsive lying on the tracks inside the train tunnel just after 10 a.m., prompting a large response from police and the fire department between Central and Laramie. 

The man's identity has not yet been released.

About a half hour before the man was found, a crash was spotted less than a mile away near Harrison and Lotus. CPD said in that incident, two men ran from an Acura before officers found a gun at the scene.

Just blocks away, police were investigating an alleged burglary in a backyard off Congress Parkway.

A neighbor told CBS Chicago that their surveillance cameras captured two people stealing tools from the backyard before a police squad car pulled up. They say that's when the burglars took off, and the police followed.

As of Sunday, CPD did not confirm if the three scenes were connected.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue