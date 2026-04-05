Man found dead on Blue Line tracks near Eisenhower Expressway

An investigation is underway following a string of events leading to a death on the CTA Blue Line tracks on Saturday morning.

Chicago police said officers found a man unresponsive lying on the tracks inside the train tunnel just after 10 a.m., prompting a large response from police and the fire department between Central and Laramie.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

About a half hour before the man was found, a crash was spotted less than a mile away near Harrison and Lotus. CPD said in that incident, two men ran from an Acura before officers found a gun at the scene.

Just blocks away, police were investigating an alleged burglary in a backyard off Congress Parkway.

A neighbor told CBS Chicago that their surveillance cameras captured two people stealing tools from the backyard before a police squad car pulled up. They say that's when the burglars took off, and the police followed.

As of Sunday, CPD did not confirm if the three scenes were connected.