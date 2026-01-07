Man found dead near Metra tracks in Libertyville exited moving train, coroner says

The Lake County Coroner's Office released the cause of death of a man found near the Metra tracks in Libertyville last week.

Metra officials said a man's body was found on the tracks around 5:20 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Allen Chiquini of Mundelein. An autopsy was performed, and determined that he died from blunt force head injuries consistent with being hit by a train.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was on board a northbound train, mistaking it for a southbound train.

The coroner said he attempted to open the passenger doors but failed. He then exited through the rear door of the train and climbed over the safety barrier. They said he fell or attempted to step off the moving train, resulting in his death.

According to coroners, this occurred between the stop where he entered the train and the next scheduled stop.

A Toxicology test is still pending.

