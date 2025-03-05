Man found dead in Indiana ditch identified as Venezuelan national who lived in Oregon

Police need help finding family of man found murdered in Indiana ditch

Police on Wednesday revealed a man whose body was discovered in a ditch in Northwest Indiana was thousands of miles from home.

Police said just before 9:30 a.m. this past Friday, a cleanup crew was working on I-65 near Crown Point. While working along the ramp from U.S. 231 to southbound I-65, they found the body lying in the ditch.

The man found dead has now been identified as Daniel Ramos-Rivas, 23, a Venezuelan national whose last known residence was in Tillamook County, Oregon, along the Pacific coastline west of Portland.

Daniel Ramos-Rivas Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police said Ramos-Riva's death was a homicide, and two people have been arrested in Seattle by the FBI as suspects. So far, these two people have not been charged.

Investigators also said Thursday that they are searching for Ramos-Rivas' family.