Man found dead with dog bites in Chicago West Side apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old man was found dead Saturday night with apparent dog bites to his body inside a West Side apartment, according to police.

He was found in the vestibule of the two-flat around 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Quincy Street in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police say he had several bites on his body and that several dogs were found inside the apartment. He died at the scene.

An investigation is being conducted on his exact cause of death.

No further information was immediately available.