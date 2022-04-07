Watch CBS News

Man found dead after apartment fire in Hammond, Indiana

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was found dead after an apartment fire in Hammond, Indiana. 

According to the Hammond Fire Department, crews battled a fire at 524 Michigan Ave. Heavy flames were coming out of a ninth floor window. 

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the man's body.

Three people were treated at the scene for breathing difficulties.. 

The fire is under investigation. 

First published on April 7, 2022 / 10:23 AM

