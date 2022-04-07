Man found dead after apartment fire in Hammond, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was found dead after an apartment fire in Hammond, Indiana.
According to the Hammond Fire Department, crews battled a fire at 524 Michigan Ave. Heavy flames were coming out of a ninth floor window.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the man's body.
Three people were treated at the scene for breathing difficulties..
The fire is under investigation.
