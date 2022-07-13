Man fires back after being shot at in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After being shot at, a 49-year-old man returned fire at an offender creating an exchange of gunfire Tuesday evening on the East Side neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 4000 block of East 106th Street at around 5:12 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up. A 19-year-old suspect exited the vehicle, produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The 49-year-old man then produced his own firearm and fired shots at the suspect, striking him in the right hand and left foot, police said.

The suspect was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The 49-year-old victim did not sustain any injuries.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.