Mass Transit detectives seek man who fired gun on CTA Red Line train

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking for a man who fired a gun during an argument on a CTA Red Line train Monday evening.

Authorities say around 6:02 p.m. the suspect was in an argument with two individuals, 10-100 block of West 69th Street, when he pulled out a firearm and shot a round on the train.  

He is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 to 40 years old.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives at 312-745-4706.

