Man dies after falling on CTA Brown Line train tracks in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after falling onto train tracks at a CTA Brown Line station in River North Friday night.

Chicago police said around 10:22 p.m., a 31-year-old man, identified as Rueben Daniel Castro by the Medical Examiner's Office, fell on the tracks, in the 300 block of North Wells Street, where he made contact with the third rail – which provides electricity to the train.

Power was shut down and the Chicago Fire Department was at the scene to provide medical assistance.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Power at the station has since been restored and all operations have returned to normal.

Area three detectives are investigating the incident.