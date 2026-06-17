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Chicago man faces arson, hate crime charges for burning cross in Grant Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A man has been charged in connection with a burning cross that was spotted in Grant Park last week. 

Merlin Lu, 21, of Chicago, was charged with felony counts of damage to property between $ 500 and $ 10,000, arson, and two felony counts of a hate crime. He also received four misdemeanor counts for disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, damage to property less than $500, and cross burning to intimidate.

Police say that Lu was identified as the suspect who committed a hate crime by starting a fire that caused damage to city property in the 600 block of South  Columbus Drive on Tuesday, June 9.

Police last week released a surveillance image of the suspect who was spotted fleeing the scene from the burning cross.  

Lu is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was released.

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