Chicago man faces arson, hate crime charges for burning cross in Grant Park

A man has been charged in connection with a burning cross that was spotted in Grant Park last week.

Merlin Lu, 21, of Chicago, was charged with felony counts of damage to property between $ 500 and $ 10,000, arson, and two felony counts of a hate crime. He also received four misdemeanor counts for disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, damage to property less than $500, and cross burning to intimidate.

Police say that Lu was identified as the suspect who committed a hate crime by starting a fire that caused damage to city property in the 600 block of South Columbus Drive on Tuesday, June 9.

Police last week released a surveillance image of the suspect who was spotted fleeing the scene from the burning cross.

Lu is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was released.