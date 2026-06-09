Passersby left shocked after burning cross spotted in Grant Park

A strange and what some call disturbing sight in Grant Park on Tuesday—a burning cross.

Chicago police spent about three hours investigating the cross burning earlier today. Though much information about the incident was not released, the sight here in the public park stirred up emotions and shocked so many.

The flames from the cross burning in the middle of Grant Park were visible to anyone driving or walking down Columbus Drive. It left mother, Keinika Carlton, and her daughter, Alyna, in pure disbelief.

"How did this happen? Like, I'm sure the people walking past saw someone walking down the street with a cross, sit up there, and light a fire to it. I'm surprised there wasn't more people watching this," Keinika said.

The two were driving near Grant Park. They didn't see who started it, but they say it stirred up so many emotions.

"I know my grandmothers and great grandmothers and grandfathers have experienced in real time, life in the South. So immediately I just felt sad," Keinika said.

"It's very hurting. Even in schools, they make it seem like things like that was so long ago and we're making so much progress, and we're clearly not. There is no progress because it's clearly happening to this day in broad daylight," Alyna said.

CPD has not said much about this incident.

"This was something that was used against Black people in the South," Keinika said.

It is unclear if it was racial, as the act implies, or if this is connected with something else. Either way, the mother and daughter say seeing this cross burning in such a public place should upset everyone by gesture, and not to mention, the safety aspect as well.

"That could have gotten really out of control. It could have caught fire to all those trees over there and everyone in the area ... people could have suffered," Keinika said.

The tree trunk the cross was leaning against was torched, along with some burnt leaves. The flames thankfully did not spread.

The Chicago Fire Department was called to put out the fire just before 2:30 p.m. Police are working to find out the true motive.

"This is how things start. It starts from a distance, and it gets closer and closer, and you are in flames," Alyna said.

It is unclear how long the cross was burning or if it was carried or built it by the tree. Police have not said if anyone was in custody.