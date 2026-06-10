CPD issues surveillance image of person fleeing scene of cross burning in Grant Park

Chicago police on Wednesday released a surveillance image of someone they said was spotted fleeing the scene as a cross burned in Grant Park.

The image showed the person appearing to cross Michigan Avenue near Balbo Drive, with the Blackstone Hotel at 636 S. Michigan Ave., and the former Torco Building now used by Columbia College Chicago at 624 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago police said this person was seen leaving the scene of a cross burning in Grant Park on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Chicago Police

Police said the cross was found burning on Columbus Drive north of Balbo Drive in Grant Park at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday. The flames were visible to anyone driving or walking down Columbus Drive, and the sight in the public park stirred emotions and shocked many.

"How did this happen? Like, I'm sure the people walking past saw someone walking down the street with a cross, sit up there, and light a fire to it. I'm surprised there wasn't more people watching this," said Keinika Carlton.

Carlton and her daughter, Alyna, were driving near Grant Park at the time. They didn't see who started the fire, but they say it stirred up many emotions.

"I know my grandmothers and great grandmothers and grandfathers have experienced in real time, life in the South. So immediately I just felt sad," Keinika said.

Rev. Michael Pfleger, pastor of Saint Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham, announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the cross burning.

It is unclear if the incident was racial, as the act implies, or if it is connected with something else.

Anyone with information about the person spotted fleeing the scene is asked to call the Chicago police Arson Section at (312) 746-7618 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JK288147.

Note: The video above is from a previous report.