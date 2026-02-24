Man and his dog shot, wounded in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood

Chicago police on Tuesday morning were searching for the person who shot a man and his dog in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said at 7:25 a.m., the 50-year-old man was outside with his dog in the 300 block of East 117th Street when someone got out of a red sedan and came up on foot. The attacker shot both the man and the dog, police said.

The man was shot once each in the buttocks and the abdomen, while the dog was shot once in the shoulder. The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was reported in good condition, and the dog was also in good condition, police said.

The shooter returned to the sedan and fled the scene, police said.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating.