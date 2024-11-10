Watch CBS News
Man dies after being ejected from truck in suburban Chicago crash

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died early Sunday morning following a crash in Geneva, Illinois.

Geneva and Batavia Police officers, along with the Batavia Fire Department, arrived at the accident, initially found at 4:54 a.m., near the intersection of Route 25 and Fabyan Parkway.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Fabyan Parkway veered across eastbound lanes of traffic and went off the roadway before the foot of the Fox River bridge.

The truck was located on the south side of the bridge embankment, authorities said.

The truck driver, identified as Carlos Diaz Jr., 31, of Aurora, died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said the truck's airbags did deploy, but the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

No other passengers were in the truck.

The Fabyan Parkway bridge was closed while the Geneva Police Department, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Kane County Coroner's Office investigated the crash. The Kane County Sheriff's Office and the Geneva Emergency Management Agency also assisted in the investigation.

The roadway was reopened around 9 a.m.

The Kane County Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy.

