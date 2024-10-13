Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot on Chicago's South Side, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was shot multiple times by unknown people. 

He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by Area 1 detectives.

