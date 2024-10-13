Man dies after being shot on Chicago's South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the city's South Side.
The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Greenwood Avenue.
Chicago police said the victim was shot multiple times by unknown people.
He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by Area 1 detectives.