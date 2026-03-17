Man dies after being shot in head on South Side, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on the city's South Side on Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Avenue M. in the East Side neighborhood.

Chicago police said that the victim, an 18-year-old man, was struck in the head by gunfire.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not released as of Tuesday night.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.